STAR WARS

Bay Area pays tribute to Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher
EMBED </>More News Videos

Carrie Fisher played the iconic Princess Leia in Star Wars, but Bay Area fans and friends remember her as much more. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
It feels like the end of an era for some Star Wars fans who attended a matinee of Rogue One in San Francisco. Carrie Fisher, who played the iconic Princess Leia, died at 60 years old Tuesday.

RELATED: Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

"Well I mean she was part of my childhood," said Al Gerona of San Francisco. "I mean I went to see Star Wars back in 1977 and it's just a sad day."
"I work in the entertainment industry myself so it really hits home that a large number of our family in the entertainment industry is gone far too young."

Many grieving fans visited the Yoda fountain in San Francisco's Presidio on the Lucasfilm campus. They left flowers and notes.

Fisher was just in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" last year. She was scheduled to reprise her role as Leia in "Star Wars Episode VIII," which is in post-production.

"Just hearing about it today I was so devastated because she's such an amazing individual outside of Star Wars too."

Fisher was also a successful author. She was just in London for a book tour and wrote openly about Hollywood and her battles with mental illness. Her books are now in high demand at some Bay Area book stores.
"We've definitely got some holds and some requests already so we've already p-laced orders for a few of those things," said Leo Buckley of Books Inc.

Buckley is a manager at the store on Chestnut Street and says they just ordered a new shipment of her latest work, "The Princess Diarist."

There's also a section dedicated to the authors and celebrities who have died this year.

The Berkeley Repertoire Theater shared photos from her 2008 stage show "Wishful Drinking."

RELATED: Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death

In a statement, director Tony Taccone wrote: It's a great loss. Carrie was a comic genius in my opinion. I've never met anyone who could craft a better comic line than she could.

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Related Topics:
newscelebrity deathscelebritystar warsentertainmentgeorge lucaslucasfilmSan FranciscoPresidio
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STAR WARS
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Mom plans 'Star Wars' adoption ceremony for daughter
More star wars
NEWS
Man killed on Caltrain tracks in Burlingame
East Coast man donates menorah after theft in San Francisco
Former US Marine fatally shot in Oakland
Millions worth of fur coats stolen in brazen heist
More News
Top Stories
East Coast man donates menorah after theft in San Francisco
Former US Marine fatally shot in Oakland
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr in good spirits after surgery
Man fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target store
Man killed on Caltrain tracks in Burlingame
Show More
Safety precautions to take with holiday tech gifts
San Francisco judge denies request on new use of force policy
Consumer Reports looks at return policies of major retailers
Millions worth of fur coats stolen in brazen heist
Police investigating shooting at Pleasant Hill shopping center
More News
Top Video
Former US Marine fatally shot in Oakland
East Coast man donates menorah after theft in San Francisco
Safety precautions to take with holiday tech gifts
Man fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target store
More Video