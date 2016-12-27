Bay Area pays tribute to Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher

It feels like the end of an era for some Star Wars fans who attended a matinee of Rogue One in San Francisco. Carrie Fisher, who played the iconic Princess Leia, died at 60 years old Tuesday."Well I mean she was part of my childhood," said Al Gerona of San Francisco. "I mean I went to see Star Wars back in 1977 and it's just a sad day.""I work in the entertainment industry myself so it really hits home that a large number of our family in the entertainment industry is gone far too young."Many grieving fans visited the Yoda fountain in San Francisco's Presidio on the Lucasfilm campus. They left flowers and notes.Fisher was just in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" last year. She was scheduled to reprise her role as Leia in "Star Wars Episode VIII," which is in post-production."Just hearing about it today I was so devastated because she's such an amazing individual outside of Star Wars too."Fisher was also a successful author. She was just in London for a book tour and wrote openly about Hollywood and her battles with mental illness. Her books are now in high demand at some Bay Area book stores."We've definitely got some holds and some requests already so we've already p-laced orders for a few of those things," said Leo Buckley of Books Inc.Buckley is a manager at the store on Chestnut Street and says they just ordered a new shipment of her latest work, "The Princess Diarist."There's also a section dedicated to the authors and celebrities who have died this year.The Berkeley Repertoire Theater shared photos from her 2008 stage show "Wishful Drinking."In a statement, director Tony Taccone wrote: