ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Google Doodle honors late Tejano star Selena

EMBED </>More Videos

Google is commemorating the debut of Selena's first official album with her very own Doodle. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Google is honoring the Queen of Tejano music with her very own Doodle.

Tuesday's Google Doodle commemorates the debut of Selena's first official album "Selena," which was released Oct. 17, 1989.

The Doodle also links to a special online exhibit featuring personal artifacts from the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi.

RELATED: Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful

Selena started singing the Tejano music that eventually made her famous in her father's restaurant in Lake Jackson, Texas. Her father Abraham taught the family band and named them Los Dinos after his own group from earlier years. Selena's brother, A.B., played bass, and her sister, Suzette, played drums.

Selena was only 15 when she won female entertainer of the year at the Tejano Music Awards. She rose to stardom in the traditionally male-dominated Tejano music industry, and achieved crossover fame after her death, with the release of her English language album, "Dreaming of You."

The year 2017 marked 22 years since Selena was murdered.

RELATED: Selena remembered: Friday marks 22 years since Queen of Tejano's death

More than two decades after her death, her influence is still being felt. Her official Facebook page has nearly 4 million likes.

PHOTOS: Many gather to remember Selena
Click here to check out the Google Doodle.

Related Topics:
entertainmentgooglemusiccelebritydistractionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Kate Middleton dances with Paddington Bear
Get Outta Town: Experience the Winchester Mystery House
Freeform's '13 Nights of Halloween' schedule
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts over 100 residents to evacuate
Firefighters increase containment of North Bay wildfires
Family, employee who helped evacuate assisted living facility question if fire evacuation plan existed
Napa high school students help rescue animals from fires
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Show More
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
ABC7 News weather forecast: Poor air quality, skies clearing
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More News
Top Video
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts over 100 residents to evacuate
Family, employee who helped evacuate assisted living facility question if fire evacuation plan existed
Mom accused of putting 2 sons in oven, turning it on arrested
Napa high school students help rescue animals from fires
More Video