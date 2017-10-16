  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
Kate Middleton dances with Paddington Bear during surprise appearance at children's charity event

In her second public appearance since the announcement that she's expecting a third child, Princess Kate danced with a person dressed as Paddington Bear during a children's charity event. (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images|Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Princess Kate laid on the charm during her second public appearance since the announcement that she's expecting a third child, dancing with none other than Paddington Bear.


During the event, which was hosted by Studiocanal with help from the BAFTA Kids program, about 130 kids who are going through a tough time in their lives were invited on board a train with special guests, reports ABC News.

In addition to her dance partner, Princess Kate was joined by Prince William, Prince Harry and Paddington 2 actor Hugh Bonneville.


Kate has been trying to attend as many events as possible despite a difficult pregnancy, an aide told ABC News.

"Her condition is improved, but the duchess does continue to be affected by hyperemesis gravidarum," the aide said. "She is making decisions day to day but is keen to do as much as she can."

Kensington Palace announced that there would be a little sibling for Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, on Sept. 4.
