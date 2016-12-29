Tributes continue to pour in for Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

Tributes continue to pour in for both Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher from celebrities, artists and fans.Fans arrived in droves to place flowers at Reynolds' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a few also left candles on her hand and footprints outside Grauman's Chinese Theater.Even before Reynolds' passing, lightsaber vigils had been planned across the country for her daughter, Fisher.All are remembering the mother and daughter who had a stormy, but ultimately loving relationship.