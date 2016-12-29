CELEBRITY DEATHS

Tributes continue to pour in for Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher
EMBED </>More News Videos

Tributes continue to pour in for both Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher from celebrities, artists and fans. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
Tributes continue to pour in for both Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher from celebrities, artists and fans.

Fans arrived in droves to place flowers at Reynolds' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a few also left candles on her hand and footprints outside Grauman's Chinese Theater.

RELATED: Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds dies at 84

Even before Reynolds' passing, lightsaber vigils had been planned across the country for her daughter, Fisher.

All are remembering the mother and daughter who had a stormy, but ultimately loving relationship.

Watch the video in the player above for more on tributes for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

RELATED: Bay Area pays tribute to Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsmemorialentertainmentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Fans create impromptu Hollywood star for Carrie Fisher
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
Fans create impromptu Hollywood star for Carrie Fisher
ABC7 interview with Carrie Fisher in Berkeley in 2008
More celebrity deaths
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Most popular destinations in Silicon Valley
Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds dies at 84
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Families on both sides of Target stabbing search for justice
Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Police say 2 shot in San Jose home invasion
Parents claim Hatchimals swear while sleeping
Show More
Brothers accused in fatal stabbing at Hayward Target to enter plea
Cop lets teen do 200 push-ups for pot offense
At least 50 reports of rotten smell in San Francisco
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Brothers accused in fatal stabbing at Hayward Target to enter plea
Solano County DA drops DUI for caffeine charge
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
More Video