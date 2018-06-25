Nearly a dozen alleged sightings since 2001 have fueled a long-standing conspiracy theory that the rapper will return sometime after faking his own death in 1996.
A Somali man told British tabloid The Mirror he spotted Makaveli inside a car in February 2018.
Church prints Tupac rap lyrics instead of traditional prayer
A Google search reveals locations of other 2Pac sightings:
- 2001: New York
- 2004: Cuba
- 2012: Sweden; Los Angeles, California
- 2014: Boston; Los Angeles, California
- 2015: California
- 2017: New Jersey
- 2018: Somalia
Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996 after attending a Mike Tyson fight.
He died from his injuries on Sept. 13, 1996, nearly a week after the shooting.
Madonna wins court ruling halting auction of love letter from ex-boyfriend Tupac
Click here for more stories on Tupac Shakur.