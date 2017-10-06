FLEET WEEK

VIDEO: Best moments from San Francisco's 2017 Fleet Week Air Show on Friday

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, Canadian Snowbirds, and several other military aircraft dazzled Fleet Week attendees along San Francisco's waterfront on Friday. Here's a look at some of the best moments. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, Canadian Snowbirds, and several other military aircraft dazzled Fleet Week attendees along San Francisco's waterfront on Friday. Watch the video player above for highlights from this spectacular event!

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Parade of Ships kicks off 2017 Fleet Week in San Francisco
