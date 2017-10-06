SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, Canadian Snowbirds, and several other military aircraft dazzled Fleet Week attendees along San Francisco's waterfront on Friday. Watch the video player above for highlights from this spectacular event!
Click here for full coverage on Fleet Week and click here to take a look at the schedule of events and click here for full Fleet Week coverage.
Share your Fleet Week photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV!
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Parade of Ships kicks off 2017 Fleet Week in San Francisco