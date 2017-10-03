FLEET WEEK

SCHEDULE: San Francisco Fleet Week 2017

In preparation for Fleet Week performances, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Team Oracle stunt pilot Sean D. Tucker fly over the San Francisco Bay. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Parade of Ships and Navy's Blue Angels are back to dazzle crowds in San Francisco for Fleet Week 2017.

Are you planning on attending the festivities? Be sure to share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV!

FLEET WEEK SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 6:

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green: Marina Green.

  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Parade of Ships: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green.

  • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fleet Week Air Show: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green.

Saturday, Oct. 7:

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338: Halifax-class frigate that has served in the Royal Canadian Navy since 1996. Location: SF Pier 15/17 on the face.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USCGC MIDGETT WHEC 726: United States Coast Guard 378 ft. (115 m) high endurance cutter. Location: SF Pier 35, north berth.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS CHAMPION MCM 4: Mine Countermeasures Ship. Location: SF Pier 35 SO.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS DEWEY DDG 105: United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. Location: SF Pier 35, south berth.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS ESSEX LHD 2: United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. Location: SF Pier 30-32.

  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - AT&T K-9 Heroes: Bark at the Park: Duboce Park: Demonstrations include dogs trained in urban search and rescue, detection and more. Click here for more information.

  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - MV CAPE HORN (TAKR 5068): MC CAPE HORN is assigned to the Maritime Administration's Ready Reserve Force. When activated, MC CAPE HORN is assigned to the US Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC) as one of the Maritime Administrations 31 Roll-on/Roll-off Reserve Force Ships assigned to MSC. She is assigned to the MSC Pacific Strategic Sealift Force and is berthed at Pier 50, San Francisco, CA. in ROS-5 status. Location: SF Pier 50.

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green: Marina Green.

  • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fleet Week Air Show: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green.

Sunday, Oct. 8:

  • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338: Halifax-class frigate that has served in the Royal Canadian Navy since 1996. Location: SF Pier 15/17 on the face.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USCGC MIDGETT WHEC 726: United States Coast Guard 378 ft. (115 m) high endurance cutter. Location: SF Pier 35, north berth.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS CHAMPION MCM 4. Mine Countermeasures Ship. Location: SF Pier 35 SO.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS DEWEY DDG 105. United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. Location: SF Pier 35, south berth.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS ESSEX LHD 2. United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. Location: SF Pier 30-32.

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green: Marina Green.

  • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fleet Week Air Show: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green.

Monday, Oct. 9:

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338: Halifax-class frigate that has served in the Royal Canadian Navy since 1996. Location: SF Pier 15/17 on the face.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USCGC MIDGETT WHEC 726: United States Coast Guard 378 ft. (115 m) high endurance cutter. Location: SF Pier 35, north berth.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS CHAMPION MCM 4: Mine Countermeasures Ship. Location: SF Pier 35 SO.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS DEWEY DDG 105: United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. Location: SF Pier 35, south berth.

  • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - USS ESSEX LHD 2: United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. Location: SF Pier 30-32.

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - High School Band Challenge: Golden Gate Park Band shell: Select Bay Area high school bands take the stage, competing for prize money, to support their school music programs. Click here for more information.

(Schedule subject to change)

Click here for full coverage on Fleet Week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfleet weeknavyair showmarinesarmyair forcemilitaryveteranveteranstourismu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FLEET WEEK
San Francisco to increase security in light of Las Vegas shooting
Fleet Week, Oracle Open World could make driving in SF painful
Fleet Week, Oracle Open World expected to bring 1.5M visitors to SF
USS San Francisco bids farewell to its namesake city
More fleet week
SOCIETY
Celebrities mourn the loss of Tom Petty
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother in Chicago
Bay Area shows support for Puerto Rico
ABC7 Stars: Bay Area cancer survivor helps others
More Society
Top Stories
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Yahoo says 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts
Sheriff says Vegas gunman had cameras at hotel room
SoCal man shot in neck while saving strangers in Vegas shooting
How to help Las Vegas
Trump visits Puerto Rico, says 'they have to give us more help'
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
Woman orders yoga mat, receives $400,000 worth of drugs
Show More
Officials investigate to determine how Las Vegas shooter got guns in hotel
Bail reform moves ahead in Santa Clara County
Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas
Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
VIDEO: Family says 'Stacee Etcheber's spirit will be missed dearly'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos