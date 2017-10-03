SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Parade of Ships and Navy's Blue Angels are back to dazzle crowds in San Francisco for Fleet Week 2017.
FLEET WEEK SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 6:
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green: Marina Green.
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Parade of Ships: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green.
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fleet Week Air Show: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green.
Saturday, Oct. 7:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338: Halifax-class frigate that has served in the Royal Canadian Navy since 1996. Location: SF Pier 15/17 on the face.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USCGC MIDGETT WHEC 726: United States Coast Guard 378 ft. (115 m) high endurance cutter. Location: SF Pier 35, north berth.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS CHAMPION MCM 4: Mine Countermeasures Ship. Location: SF Pier 35 SO.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS DEWEY DDG 105: United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. Location: SF Pier 35, south berth.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS ESSEX LHD 2: United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. Location: SF Pier 30-32.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - AT&T K-9 Heroes: Bark at the Park: Duboce Park: Demonstrations include dogs trained in urban search and rescue, detection and more. Click here for more information.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - MV CAPE HORN (TAKR 5068): MC CAPE HORN is assigned to the Maritime Administration's Ready Reserve Force. When activated, MC CAPE HORN is assigned to the US Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC) as one of the Maritime Administrations 31 Roll-on/Roll-off Reserve Force Ships assigned to MSC. She is assigned to the MSC Pacific Strategic Sealift Force and is berthed at Pier 50, San Francisco, CA. in ROS-5 status. Location: SF Pier 50.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green: Marina Green.
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fleet Week Air Show: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green.
Sunday, Oct. 8:
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338: Halifax-class frigate that has served in the Royal Canadian Navy since 1996. Location: SF Pier 15/17 on the face.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USCGC MIDGETT WHEC 726: United States Coast Guard 378 ft. (115 m) high endurance cutter. Location: SF Pier 35, north berth.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS CHAMPION MCM 4. Mine Countermeasures Ship. Location: SF Pier 35 SO.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS DEWEY DDG 105. United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. Location: SF Pier 35, south berth.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS ESSEX LHD 2. United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. Location: SF Pier 30-32.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green: Marina Green.
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fleet Week Air Show: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green.
Monday, Oct. 9:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - HMCS WINNIPEG FFH 338: Halifax-class frigate that has served in the Royal Canadian Navy since 1996. Location: SF Pier 15/17 on the face.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USCGC MIDGETT WHEC 726: United States Coast Guard 378 ft. (115 m) high endurance cutter. Location: SF Pier 35, north berth.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS CHAMPION MCM 4: Mine Countermeasures Ship. Location: SF Pier 35 SO.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - USS DEWEY DDG 105: United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. Location: SF Pier 35, south berth.
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - USS ESSEX LHD 2: United States Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. Location: SF Pier 30-32.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - High School Band Challenge: Golden Gate Park Band shell: Select Bay Area high school bands take the stage, competing for prize money, to support their school music programs. Click here for more information.
(Schedule subject to change)
