Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach

Equifax Inc. is seen, Saturday, July 21, 2012, in Atlanta. Equifax Inc. is a consumer credit reporting agency in the United States. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

NEW YORK --
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

The shake-up announced Tuesday comes after Equifax disclosed that hackers exploited a software flaw that the company didn't fix to heist Social Security numbers, birthdates and other personal data that provide the keys to identify theft.

Smith had been Equifax's CEO since 2005. Paulino do Rego Barros Jr. was named interim CEO.

Although many analysts had applauded Equifax's performance under Smith, he and the rest of his management team had come under fire for lax security and its response to the breach.

Smith's departure follows the abrupt retirement of Equifax's chief security officer and chief information officer.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddata breachsecurity breach
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Conservative activists to take part in rally at Cal today
Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found
OUSD Honor Band takes a knee while playing National Anthem at A's game
Large brush fire prompts evacuations in Corona
National Voter Registration Day taking place today
Courage Campaign hopes Bay Bridge billboard will spark effort to impeach Trump
Armed couple suspected of robbing 4 South Bay ATMs in one day
Jerry Jones, Cowboys take a knee before National Anthem
Show More
Alameda high school students take a knee for National Anthem
CHP looking for toll booth robbers who hit Bay Area bridges
UC Berkeley official says 'We got played' on Free Speech Week
Most NFL owners tolerating, embracing national anthem protests
SF Supervisor blames Uber, Lyft for increased gridlock
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
More Photos