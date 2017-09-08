Equifax breach: Criticism from lawmakers, what people can do

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2392532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

On Thursday, Equifax disclosed a cyberattack that ran from mid-May to July. The attack exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information of about 143 million Americans. Equifax said it detected the hack on July 29. (KGO-TV)