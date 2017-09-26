Evacuation orders lifted for Oakland Hills fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2457784" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews battled a 4-alarm fire that threatened at least 50 structures in the Oakland Hills near Edwards Avenue and Mountain Boulevard off of I-580 on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of Oakland residents are back in their homes after a raging wildfire chased them out Tuesday.The fire burned through dry brush in a former Oakland Hills rock quarry off Edwards Avenue and Highway 580 -- now occupied with hundreds of homes.Red flag fire comdiations made battling the 22 acre blaze difficult for 300 firefighters who joined the fire fight."We had to chase the fire straight up the hill, rugged terrain that we had to climb," said Oakland Fire Chief Eric Logan.Dozens of residents were told to evacuate. "It was scary, we heard lots of bangs and saw fire that look like tornados," said resident Michelle Baker.As of as of 9 p.m.Tuesday, the fire was 60 percent contained.No one was hurt and no structures were lost.