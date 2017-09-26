Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents living near Edwards Drive and Mountain Boulevard in the Oakland Hills were evacuated after a large brush fire threatened at least 50 homes on Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are battling a large brush fire that threatened at least 50 homes in the Oakland Hills near Edwards Avenue and Mountain Boulevard off of I-580 Tuesday afternoon. So far, the fire is 50 percent contained.

Cal Fire spokeswoman Pam Temmermand said shortly after 2 p.m. that the fire is no longer threatening homes since there are no active flames on the hillside.

VIDEO: Fast-moving fire threatens dozens of homes in Oakland Hills
EMBED More News Videos

Sk7 was over a large brush fire that threatened at least 50 homes in the Oakland Hills near I-580 on Tuesday.



The Oakland Fire Department and Oakland police worked to evacuate residents in the area on the north side of I-580 and Edwards Avenue. The following streets were evacuated: Bayview, Skyview, and houses along Campus drive in the 13650 block. Additional streets include Bohansen Road, Ridgemont, and Viewcrest.

As of 1:30 p.m., officials evacuated Merritt College and classes have been canceled for the day since the fire is burning about a mile southwest of campus.

CAL FIRE officials said air tankers, and four helicopters are taking action from the air by dropping water over the fire.
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills


At least 35 fire emergency personnel are responding to the fire.

With the help of CAL FIRE and other assisting agencies, "we were able to get a handle on this fairly quickly so that's good news," she said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down off-ramps on eastbound I-580 at Keller and Edwards avenues to keep traffic away from the firefighting effort.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon for the East Bay hills because of dry weather conditions that pose a high risk of wildfires.

We will have a full report starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush firecal firefireOaklandOakland Hills
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Santa Clara City Council to consider extending city's curfew
Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found
Trump meets with Spain's prime minister
No vote this week on GOP health care bill
Show More
SF becomes 1st city in nation to sue Equifax over data breach
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
Toddler murder case prompts showdown outside Fresno court
4 NCAA coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption
Conservative activists to take part in rally at Cal today
More News
Top Video
Santa Clara City Council to consider extending city's curfew
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
More Video