Firefighters are battling a 20 acre fire off Edwards Ave & Mountain Blvd, 6 miles SE of Oakland (Alameda County). #EdwardsFire pic.twitter.com/qoMHfAJmlB — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 26, 2017

Grass fire in #Oakland hills threatening homes. Headed to scene. Live coverage here 👇🏼 #abc7now https://t.co/2XVoWz8p0f — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) September 26, 2017

Crews are battling a large brush fire that threatened at least 50 homes in the Oakland Hills near Edwards Avenue and Mountain Boulevard off of I-580 Tuesday afternoon. So far, the fire is 50 percent contained.Cal Fire spokeswoman Pam Temmermand said shortly after 2 p.m. that the fire is no longer threatening homes since there are no active flames on the hillside.The Oakland Fire Department and Oakland police worked to evacuate residents in the area on the north side of I-580 and Edwards Avenue. The following streets were evacuated: Bayview, Skyview, and houses along Campus drive in the 13650 block. Additional streets include Bohansen Road, Ridgemont, and Viewcrest.As of 1:30 p.m., officials evacuated Merritt College and classes have been canceled for the day since the fire is burning about a mile southwest of campus.CAL FIRE officials said air tankers, and four helicopters are taking action from the air by dropping water over the fire.At least 35 fire emergency personnel are responding to the fire.With the help of CAL FIRE and other assisting agencies, "we were able to get a handle on this fairly quickly so that's good news," she said.No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.The California Highway Patrol has shut down off-ramps on eastbound I-580 at Keller and Edwards avenues to keep traffic away from the firefighting effort.The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon for the East Bay hills because of dry weather conditions that pose a high risk of wildfires.