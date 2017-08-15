DRUG ADDICTION

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Campbell police speak about using Narcan to save man who was overdosing

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who had overdosed and nearly died inside a drug store is alive today thanks to Campbell police officers becoming the first in the county to use an opioid antidote. (KGO-TV)

By
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --
A man who had overdosed and nearly died inside a drug store is alive today thanks to Campbell police officers becoming the first in the county to use an opioid antidote.

VIDEO: What is Narcan and how did it help Campbell police save a man's life?
EMBED More News Videos

Campbell police were recently trained on how to use Narcan nasal spray, and it ended up helping save someone's life.



Campbell police officers are often the first on the scene of medical calls in the city.

On Thursday, August 3 around 9 p.m. they got a call from an employee at the Walgreen's on West Campbell Avenue about an unresponsive man on the ground in the bathroom surrounded by about 20 syringes.

REPORT: Premature deaths rise in US as opioid epidemic worsens

"They could tell that his breathing was shallow. Obviously with the syringes and the condition he was in it was pretty obvious he was suffering from an opioid overdose," Campbell Police Captain Gary Berg said.

Thankfully for the 22-year-old-man suffering from a heroin overdose, Campbell police officers now carry Narcan nasal spray, the brand name for Naloxone, an emergency substance that can prevent a death from an opioid overdose.

They administered it to the man, who in just 10 to 20 seconds became alert.

RELATED: Children hospitalized for opioid poisoning more than doubles in 16 years, study finds

He was taken to Valley Medical Center, and was released after just a few hours in the hospital.

"We were told from the medical staff had they not given that dose of Narcan that there was a great chance that the man wouldn't have survived," Berg said.
All 44 Campbell police officers received training from the Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Department on how to use the Narcan nasal spray.

They're just the second department in the south bay to carry it on patrol.

RELATED: Mothers whose children died from accidental drug overdoses speak out

And while police say it's rare in Campbell, prescription opioids and heroin overdoses are on the rise.

It killed more than 33,000 people nationwide in 2015.

But in Campbell, one man will not be a statistic. He was pulled back to life with a simple spray of Narcan from an officer.

"This is just another example and another way for them to help better serve the community and provide aid to those in need," Berg said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
policeopioidsoverdoseillegal drugsdrugdrug addictiondrug treatmentdrugsCampbell
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
What is Narcan and how did it help Campbell police save a man's life?
DRUG ADDICTION
What is Narcan and how did it help Campbell police save a man's life?
Young boy saves his parents' lives after they overdose on drugs
Los Gatos doctor sentenced in patient's drug death
Safe injection sites could be coming to SF
More drug addiction
Top Stories
Sen. Feinstein steps in to halt Oakland couple's deportation
Alt-right protests to be held in Bay Area following violence in Charlottesville
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Sierra Leone mudslide leaves more than 300 dead and at least 700 missing
Levi's Stadium offering new food following fan survey
Parade to honor San Francisco officer who saved man's life at Warriors game
After losing wife, young son in tragic accident Los Gatos man may lose home
Mom charged after hours-old baby found in covered in ants
Show More
Mannequins apparently arranged to resemble Nazi salute
Sheriff to seek charges against NC protesters accused of toppling Confederate statue
Grill in back of SUV explodes when woman lights up
Denny's offering all-you-can-eat eclipse 'mooncakes'
NFL commissioner: Have to understand other side in anthem protests
More News
Top Video
Sen. Feinstein steps in to halt Oakland couple's deportation
Alt-right protests to be held in Bay Area following violence in Charlottesville
Mannequins apparently arranged to resemble Nazi salute
Sheriff to seek charges against NC protesters accused of toppling Confederate statue
More Video