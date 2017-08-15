DRUG ADDICTION

What is Narcan and how did it help Campbell police save a man's life?

Campbell police were recently trained on how to use Narcan nasal spray, and it ended up helping save someone's life. (KGO)

By
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --
Campbell police were recently trained on how to use Narcan nasal spray, and it ended up helping save someone's life. So what is Narcan? Well, it is a life-saving medication for people suffering from an opioid or heroin overdose.

RELATED: 5-year-old boy saves parents overdosing on heroin

Police started taking it with them on patrol and used it for the first time on August 3. They were able to save a 22-year-old's life after the man was found unresponsive in a Walgreens bathroom with about 20 syringes around him.

Officers administered the spray and he was alert in 10 to 20 seconds. The county will then step in with offers for addiction services at the hospital.

Click here for the full story.
