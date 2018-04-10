EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The widow of Wei Huang, the Tesla X driver whose vehicle crashed against a freeway divider while on automatic pilot, told ABC7 News that she knew the victim was her husband the moment she heard about the accident.
Sevonne Huang spoke exclusively to ABC7 News Reporter Dan Noyes about the crash.
She said the clue was what her husband had told her about a quirk in the Tesla X autopilot function that had him worried.
