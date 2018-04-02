TESLA

TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident on Highway 101 in Mountain View

EMBED </>More Videos

TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident on Highway 101 in Mountain View (1 of 9)

VIDEO: Fiery Tesla crash kills driver in Mountain View

A 38-year-old man was killed when his Tesla crashed and caught on fire in Mountain View. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Dan Noyes and the I-Team have brought us exclusive information about a fiery Tesla crash on Highway 101 near Highway 85 in Mountain View that left a 38-year-old man dead. Watch the videos below for ABC7's full coverage on the deadly crash and the exclusive reports by the I-Team.

March 23, 2018: Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash
EMBED More News Videos

A Tesla was involved in a bad crash on southbound Highway 101 near Highway 85 on Friday.



March 26, 2018: Tesla driver killed in fiery crash identified


March 27, 2018: Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
EMBED More News Videos

After Friday's fiery fatal crash of a Tesla Model X on U.S. Highway 101, police and firefighters are assessing how emergency response will need to change in a world where electric cars are becoming more common.



March 28, 2018: Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
EMBED More News Videos

Tesla says one of the reasons last Friday's deadly crash on Highway 101 in Mountain View was so severe is a safety barrier on the freeway was not there.



March 28, 2018: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot
EMBED More News Videos

Friends and family are mourning the death of Apple engineer Walter Huang after he crashed in his Tesla in Mountain View Friday.



March 29, 2018: EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
EMBED More News Videos

New information obtained by the ABC7 I-Team presents serious questions for CalTrans, about the death of the Tesla driver along 101 in Mountain View Friday.



March 30, 2018: EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
EMBED More News Videos

A Tesla Model X owner took Dan Noyes and the ABC7 I-Team to the site of the crash one week ago. What is it about a Tesla's autopilot that may have contributed to the death of an Apple engineer?



March 31, 2018: Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
EMBED More News Videos

Tesla drivers and passengers at a charging station in Mountain View say they still feel safe in their cars despite last Friday's deadly crash involving a Model X.



April 2, 2018: NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla for announcing autopilot was engaged in fiery Mountain View crash
EMBED More News Videos

The National Transportation Safety Board is "unhappy with the release of investigative information by Tesla" after the company confirmed that the Model X involved in a deadly crash in Mountain View last month did in fact have automated driving activated, a NTSB spokesman said.



Click here for the latest stories by Dan Noyes and the I-Team and click here for more stories and videos related to Tesla.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiveteslacar accidentcar crashtraffic accidentcar fireHighway 101electric vehiclesNTSBinvestigationdrivingMountain View
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla after fiery Mountain View crash
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Tesla driver killed in fiery crash in Mountain View identified
Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash on SB Highway 101 in Mountain View
TESLA
NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla after fiery Mountain View crash
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
More tesla
AUTOMOTIVE
NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla after fiery Mountain View crash
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
More Automotive
Top Stories
San Jose father reunites with family after ICE release
Facebook CEO defends business after Cook's comments
Sierra snowpack shows big improvement after latest storms
Warrants: Couple was having problems before alleged cold medicine murder
Trump defends Sinclair as media company takes fire for 'false news' scripts
30 trees to be removed along Saratoga Creek
PG&E rebuilding underground lines in Santa Rosa fire zone
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Show More
Trump launches Twitter tirade, declares 'DACA is dead'
NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla after fiery Mountain View crash
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Pilot flies dangerously close to observers
East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos