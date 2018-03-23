Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash on southbound Highway 101 in Mountain View

EMBED </>More Videos

A Tesla was involved in a bad crash on southbound Highway 101 near Highway 85 on Friday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --
A Tesla going south on U.S. Highway 101 at the state Highway 85 carpool flyover collided with a median barrier, causing the car to catch fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

A Sig-Alert was issued after an initial report came in at 9:29 a.m. that a vehicle accident had caused a car to go up in flames on Highway 101, according to the CHP.

After the Tesla hit the median, it landed in the second left-most lane of Highway 101 and was hit by a Mazda traveling in that lane.

An Audi traveling in the left-most lane crashed as well, bringing the number of total vehicles involved to three, CHP officers said.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to Stanford University Medical Center for major injuries, but no other injuries were reported, according to the CHP.

As of approximately 10 a.m., the right two lanes of southbound Highway 101 were the only ones open, but the two middle lanes have since been opened as of approximately 10:45 a.m., CHP Redwood City tweeted.

The roadway is estimated to reopen around 11:45 a.m. or noon. Meanwhile, investigators continue to canvas and clear the scene, the highway
patrol said.

Mountain View fire spokespeople confirmed that firefighters had reported to the scene once they were notified the car was ablaze.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
teslacar crashaccidentMountain View
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Memorial held for Marin County deputy killed in crash on Highway 1
President Trump to sign $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Wrong way crash kills driver in Santa Clara
2-alarm fire controlled in Berkeley, no injuries reported
Show More
Tax season terms for beginners
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, shot dead by police
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
Facebook could be slapped with a $2 trillion fine
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
More News
Top Video
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
Tax season terms for beginners
Wrong way crash kills driver in Santa Clara
Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again
More Video