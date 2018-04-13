Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3275007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 38-year-old man was killed when his Tesla crashed and caught on fire in Mountain View.

For the first time since the Tesla crash in Mountain View that killed an Apple engineer, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is talking publicly about what happened.His comments are not sitting well with victim Walter Huang's family. They feel the company has been unfairly blaming the victim and Friday, Musk doubled down.Exactly three weeks ago, Walter Huang headed to work in the Tesla Model X he bought himself for his 38th birthday. Set it on autopilot. Then, the SUV slammed into a collapsed safety barrier on 101 in Mountain View, killing him.Friday, on CBS This Morning, Musk said the vehicle's Autopilot was not the problem. "The system worked as described, which is, it's a hands-on system. It is not a self-driving system."The company warns drivers to remain alert and keep hands on the steering wheel while on Autopilot and Tesla released data saying Walter Huang had his hands off the wheel for six seconds before the crash.But attorneys for Huang's family say they believe Tesla's Autopilot is defective."We believe that if this Autopilot had not been on, this accident would not have happened," said Huang family attorney Mark Fong.Walter Huang's widow told the ABC7 News I-Team that he complained that on several occasions that his SUV's Autopilot malfunctioned at that same location."He told you that the car would drive to that same barrier?""Yes.""The same barrier he finally hit?""Yeah, that's why I saw the news I knew that's him."Sevonne Huang said she found out from watching the midday news that her husband had crashed -- she recognized the location, the barrier, and the blue SUV. Her attorney said it appears the Autopilot got confused."Its sensors misread the painted lane lines on the road, and it's braking system failed to detect a stationary object ahead," said Fong.Even if Walter Huang failed to take control in time to avoid the crash, Musk did not address why the Autopilot wound up steering into that barrier."It's important to emphasize it will never be perfect," Musk said of the Autopilot feature on CBS. "Nothing in the real world is perfect. But I do think that long-term it can reduce accidents by a factor of ten. So there are ten fewer fatalities and tragedies and serious injuries, and that's a really huge difference."Musk defended releasing details of the crash even though because of that the NTSB removed the company from participating in the investigation that could take a year or more. Musk said,"That's way too long."