TESLA

TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

EMBED </>More Videos

TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident on Highway 101 in Mountain View (1 of 18)

TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

Dan Noyes and the I-Team have brought us exclusive information about a fiery Tesla crash on Highway 101 in Mountain View that left a 38-year-old man dead. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Dan Noyes and the I-Team have brought us exclusive information about a fiery Tesla crash on Highway 101 near Highway 85 in Mountain View that left a 38-year-old man dead. Watch the videos below for ABC7's full coverage on the deadly crash and the exclusive reports by the I-Team.

June 7: Tesla accelerated seconds before deadly crash on Hwy 101, report finds
EMBED More News Videos

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings into the Tesla crash in Mountain View that killed an Apple Engineer three months ago. It gives new details into what role Tesla's Autopilot may have played and raises new questions.


April 13: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time
EMBED More News Videos

For the first time since the Tesla crash in Mountain View that killed an Apple engineer, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is talking publicly about what happened.


April 12, 2018:War of words, actions ensues between Tesla, NTSB after I-Team reports
EMBED More News Videos

Tesla's response to this week's I-Team interview with the widow of Tesla owner Walter Huang was the last straw for the National Transportation Safety Board.


April 12, 2018: NTSB removes Tesla from deadly crash investigation, Tesla disputes claim
EMBED More News Videos

The National Transportation Safety Board says it has kicked Tesla off its investigation in a deadly crash in Mountain View last month.



April 10, 2018: EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
EMBED More News Videos

Two-and-a-half weeks since an Apple engineer died when his Tesla crashed on Autopilot, whis family is speaking out to the I-Team. Tuesday night, Tesla released its strongest statement yet blaming the driver, Walter Huang, for what happened.



April 10, 2018: EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
EMBED More News Videos

The widow of the man killed in a Mountain View Tesla crash two and a half weeks ago has given her first interview to the ABC7 News I-Team.



April 4, 2018: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
EMBED More News Videos

The ABC7 I-Team confirms the National Transportation Safety Board is expanding its investigation into the crash that killed an Apple engineer in Mountain View ten days ago.



April 2, 2018: I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
EMBED More News Videos

The ABC7 I-Team confirms the National Transportation Safety Board is expanding its investigation into the crash that killed an Apple engineer in Mountain View ten days ago.



April 2, 2018: NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla for announcing autopilot was engaged in fiery Mountain View crash
EMBED More News Videos

The National Transportation Safety Board is "unhappy with the release of investigative information by Tesla" after the company confirmed that the Model X involved in a deadly crash in Mountain View last month did in fact have automated driving activated, a NTSB spokesman said.



March 31, 2018: Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
EMBED More News Videos

Tesla drivers and passengers at a charging station in Mountain View say they still feel safe in their cars despite last Friday's deadly crash involving a Model X.



March 30, 2018: EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
EMBED More News Videos

A Tesla Model X owner took Dan Noyes and the ABC7 I-Team to the site of the crash one week ago. What is it about a Tesla's autopilot that may have contributed to the death of an Apple engineer?



March 29, 2018: EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
EMBED More News Videos

New information obtained by the ABC7 I-Team presents serious questions for CalTrans, about the death of the Tesla driver along 101 in Mountain View Friday.



March 28, 2018: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot
EMBED More News Videos

Friends and family are mourning the death of Apple engineer Walter Huang after he crashed in his Tesla in Mountain View Friday.



March 28, 2018: Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
EMBED More News Videos

Tesla says one of the reasons last Friday's deadly crash on Highway 101 in Mountain View was so severe is a safety barrier on the freeway was not there.



March 27, 2018: Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
EMBED More News Videos

After Friday's fiery fatal crash of a Tesla Model X on U.S. Highway 101, police and firefighters are assessing how emergency response will need to change in a world where electric cars are becoming more common.



March 26, 2018: Tesla driver killed in fiery crash identified


March 23, 2018: Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash
EMBED More News Videos

A Tesla was involved in a bad crash on southbound Highway 101 near Highway 85 on Friday.


Click here for the latest stories by Dan Noyes and the I-Team and click here for more stories and videos related to Tesla.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveteslacar accidentcar crashtraffic accidentcar fireHighway 101electric vehiclesNTSBinvestigationdrivingMountain View
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NTSB says it removed Tesla from deadly crash investigation
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla after fiery Mountain View crash
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Tesla driver killed in fiery crash in Mountain View identified
TESLA
Will Tesla be around for that much longer? Elon Musk, stock drops, Tweet scares
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
Surprise squatter invites himself into Berkeley home, takes Tesla shopping
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Elon Musk tweets about fixing the flint water crisis
More tesla
AUTOMOTIVE
Aston Martin to produce 'James Bond' DB5 replica cars
'Bullitt' Mustang returns to SF 50 years after iconic car chase
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process
More Automotive
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News