Tesla laying off over 3,300 employees in CA with many in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over 3,300 Tesla employees in California will lose their jobs in the company's latest round of layoffs.

The news comes after a filing with California's employment department on Tuesday.

More than 1,400 of the laid off employees work at the Fremont factory and several dozen work in Palo Alto.

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk announced the automaker would reduce staff by 10%.

Tesla has been under pressure due to declining sales and stronger competition from other electric vehicle makers.

