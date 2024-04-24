  • Watch Now

Tesla laying off over 3,300 employees in CA with many in Bay Area

Wednesday, April 24, 2024
More than 1,400 of the laid-off Tesla employees work at the Fremont factory and several dozen work in Palo Alto.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over 3,300 Tesla employees in California will lose their jobs in the company's latest round of layoffs.

The news comes after a filing with California's employment department on Tuesday.

More than 1,400 of the laid off employees work at the Fremont factory and several dozen work in Palo Alto.

MORE: Tesla sales plunge far more than expected

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk announced the automaker would reduce staff by 10%.

Tesla has been under pressure due to declining sales and stronger competition from other electric vehicle makers.

