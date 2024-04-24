Tesla laying off over 3,300 employees in CA with many in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over 3,300 Tesla employees in California will lose their jobs in the company's latest round of layoffs.
The news comes after a filing with California's employment department on Tuesday.
More than 1,400 of the laid off employees work at the Fremont factory and several dozen work in Palo Alto.
MORE: Tesla sales plunge far more than expected
Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk announced the automaker would reduce staff by 10%.
Tesla has been under pressure due to declining sales and stronger competition from other electric vehicle makers.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live