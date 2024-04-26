Can you find them? Scavenger hunt underway throughout San Francisco for valuable hidden coins

Witter Coin Shop started hosting a scavenger hunt Friday by placing 11 coins all around San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a few hundred dollars in collectible coins hidden on the streets of San Francisco right now. And if you find them, they're yours to keep.

Witter Coin Shop started hosting a scavenger hunt on Friday.

The shop has hidden 11 classic coins in 11 locations across the city.

The coins were all minted in San Francisco and each range in value from several hundred dollars to over $2,500.

"And when you find one there's no strings attached. I can tell you information about the coin you found," said shop owner Seth Chandler.

You can find clues about the locations of those coins on Witter Coin's Instagram page.

But you better hurry. Some of the coins have already been found.

