Rep. Adam Schiff's luggage stolen during car break-in at SF parking garage

California Senate candidate Adam Schiff's luggage was stolen during a car break-in at a San Francisco parking garage Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Senate candidate Adam Schiff had to wear his hiking vest and casual attire to an upscale dinner party Thursday night after thieves stole his suitcase.

The Burbank congressman's dinner suit was among the items stolen when burglars broke into his car in a downtown San Francisco parking garage.

MORE: Business curfew in SF's Tenderloin proposed; mayor's effort to crack down on open-air drug markets

ABC7 News was told Schiff had been warned not to leave anything in the car but was in a rush.

Schiff will take on Republican Steve Garvey in November election to fill the late Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat.

