Teen girl among 2 hit-and-run victims injured in SF; driver arrested, police say

SFPD says two pedestrians, including a 14-year-old girl, were hit and injured by the same driver in separate downtown San Francisco locations.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A chaotic morning on downtown San Francisco streets has led to the arrest of an accused hit-and-run driver.

Two pedestrians were hit in two separate locations an hour apart, and one of the victims is a 14-year-old girl who was walking to class at Francisco Middle School.

Officials say she's going to be okay.

All of this started just before 8 a.m. in the Tenderloin.

"Around 7:55 this morning, there was an individual driving a car. He hit and injured an Urban Alchemy employee at Market and Jones," said Assistant Chief David Lazar with San Francisco Police Department.

Officers spotted the vehicle about an hour later driving recklessly and running red lights.

That's when a police pursuit began and headed toward North Beach. Police say during the pursuit, the driver struck a student and did not stop. Authorities tell us she has a broken shoulder and cuts on her head.

"Class was in session, but the student was crossing from one side of the street to the other, actually on her way to class. That's when she was struck by the vehicle," said Lazar.

"The young person was clipped and sustained some injuries and is in the hospital. The individual will recover. Fortunately, no traumatic brain injuries," said Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

"It was white with blue stripes," said Bonnie Lumaghi of North Beach.

She spotted the car speeding through her neighborhood.

"It was all so fast. I saw the car coming back down Francisco Street." said Lumaghi. "I live on the corner and it made a very sharp fast turn to the left and went up Stockton Street to the south."

The chase ended on the Embarcadero near Green Street where the suspect was arrested.

"Our officers did a tremendous job and took him into custody," said Lazar.

Lazar said officers decided to pursue the suspect because the driver was involved in a hit-and-run incident. The suspect was very well-known to police in the Tenderloin.

"That felony hit-and-run gives us the authority to pursue. Of course, we have to weigh out the risk of harm to others," said Lazar.

Voters passed Measure E in March -- offering officers more latitude when it comes to car chases.

Assistant Chief Lazar said that measure has not taken effect yet.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin weighed in.

"Frankly, policing should be left to the police and their oversight body. This measure is not something the police department asked for. But let's be clear. This is a very dense, congested city. Whether its police officers or individuals driving at high speeds, it's very very dangerous and has to be done very, very carefully," said Peskin.

Police say it's a good thing the driver was stopped and arrested and that more people weren't hurt.