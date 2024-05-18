All lanes reopened on Bay Bridge as crews battle fire on Yerba Buena Island, officials say

All lanes on I-80 reopened as crews continued to battle grass fire on Yerba Buena Island on Saturday, officials said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are battling a grass fire on Yerba Buena Island, officials said. The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Video by the San Francisco Fire Department said just after 3 p.m. shows firefighters battling the fire and heavy smoke in steep terrain.

Eastbound lanes on Interstate Highway 80 were closed at about 2:30 p.m. as San Francisco firefighters responded from boats and from the bridge, but a statement from the fire department said its fire boats were having trouble reaching the fire.

California Highway Patrol said all lanes were reopened as of 5:30 p.m.

The fire, on a steep, rugged hillside with no roads and no fire hydrants, had threatened historic U.S. Coast Guard structures, Capt. Justin Schorr said.

Firefighters' hoses and other equipment initially caused all eastbound lanes on the bridge to close near Treasure Island Road.

The fire was burning on a hillside on the southwest corner of the island near the U.S. Coast Guard station and had grown to roughly an acre by 3:40 p.m., according to dispatch traffic from CHP.

