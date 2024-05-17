Bay to Breakers 2024: What to know about San Francisco road closures, route

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay to Breakers is happening this weekend in San Francisco.
Thousands of people are taking part and many of them will probably wear costumes.
The race got going at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
But beware -- several street closures started Saturday night.
UPDATE: Bay to Breakers 2024: Here are top 5 winners in men's, women's and non-binary race
The closures stretch across the city, from the Embarcadero to Ocean Beach.
Most of them will end by 11 a.m. Sunday, but there are a few that will stretch into the afternoon.
The race starting line is at Main and Howard streets with the course proceeding along Howard to Ninth Street, heading north across Market Street to Hayes, then onto Divisadero, proceeding along Divisadero to Fell to Golden Gate Park, then along JFK Drive all the way to the finish line in the Ocean Beach parking lot on the Great Highway. Listed below are the streets that will be closed to traffic on the day of the race, with the start and end times of those closures. Note that all closures and re-openings may be subject to change.
Starting Line Area
Street closures beginning Saturday, May 18, from 7 p.m. to Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m.
Howard between Embarcadero and Beale
Steuart south of Mission
Spear between Mission and Folsom
Intersection closures at Howard:
Steuart
Spear
Main
Street closures beginning Saturday from 7 p.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.
Main between Mission and Folsom
Race Route
Race Route
Street closures on Sunday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Beale between Mission and Folsom
Fremont between Mission and Folsom
First St. between Market and Folsom (Muni allowed from Market to Mission)
Second St. between Mission and Folsom
New Montgomery between Mission and Howard
Howard between Beale and Third St
Intersection closures at Howard:
Beale
Fremont
First
Second
New Montgomery
Street closures on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Mission between Fremont and Steuart (Muni allowed)
Beale between Market and Mission
Spear between Market and Mission
Market between Drumm and Steuart
Street closures on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Howard between Third and Ninth streets
Ninth St. between Howard and Market
Street closures on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hayes between Market and Divisadero
Street closures on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Steiner between Grove and Hayes
Scott between Grove and Hayes
Street closures on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Divisadero between Grove and Oak
Street closures on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fell between Divisadero and Stanyan
Street closures on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Baker between Oak and Fell
Street closures on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cabrillo between 46th Ave. & La Playa
Balboa between 46th Ave. & Great Highway
Point Lobos between 48th Ave. & Great Highway
Finish Line Festival Area
Street closures on Saturday from 9 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m.
La Playa between Cabrillo and Fulton
Fulton, westbound, between Great Highway and 46th
Fulton, eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th
Lincoln Way between Great Highway and La Playa
Intersection closures at Lincoln Way:
Lower Great Highway
La Playa
Street closures on Saturday from 9 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m.
Great Highway between Sloat and JFK
Multiple entrances to Golden Gate Park for the race period
Muni Service Changes
Bay to Breakers will impact Muni routes across the city. Visit the SFMTA website here for more details.