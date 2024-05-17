Bay to Breakers 2024: What to know about San Francisco road closures, route

Bay to Breakers is happening this weekend in San Francisco and street closures will stretch across the city. Here's what to know.

Bay to Breakers is happening this weekend in San Francisco and street closures will stretch across the city. Here's what to know.

Bay to Breakers is happening this weekend in San Francisco and street closures will stretch across the city. Here's what to know.

Bay to Breakers is happening this weekend in San Francisco and street closures will stretch across the city. Here's what to know.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay to Breakers is happening this weekend in San Francisco.

Thousands of people are taking part and many of them will probably wear costumes.

The race got going at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

But beware -- several street closures started Saturday night.

UPDATE: Bay to Breakers 2024: Here are top 5 winners in men's, women's and non-binary race

The closures stretch across the city, from the Embarcadero to Ocean Beach.

Most of them will end by 11 a.m. Sunday, but there are a few that will stretch into the afternoon.

Street Closures

The race starting line is at Main and Howard streets with the course proceeding along Howard to Ninth Street, heading north across Market Street to Hayes, then onto Divisadero, proceeding along Divisadero to Fell to Golden Gate Park, then along JFK Drive all the way to the finish line in the Ocean Beach parking lot on the Great Highway. Listed below are the streets that will be closed to traffic on the day of the race, with the start and end times of those closures. Note that all closures and re-openings may be subject to change.

Starting Line Area

Street closures beginning Saturday, May 18, from 7 p.m. to Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m.

Howard between Embarcadero and Beale

Steuart south of Mission

Spear between Mission and Folsom

Intersection closures at Howard:

Steuart

Spear

Main

Street closures beginning Saturday from 7 p.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

Main between Mission and Folsom

Race Route

Race Route

Street closures on Sunday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Beale between Mission and Folsom

Fremont between Mission and Folsom

First St. between Market and Folsom (Muni allowed from Market to Mission)

Second St. between Mission and Folsom

New Montgomery between Mission and Howard

Howard between Beale and Third St

Intersection closures at Howard:

Beale

Fremont

First

Second

New Montgomery

Street closures on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Mission between Fremont and Steuart (Muni allowed)

Beale between Market and Mission

Spear between Market and Mission

Market between Drumm and Steuart

Street closures on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Howard between Third and Ninth streets

Ninth St. between Howard and Market

Street closures on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hayes between Market and Divisadero

Street closures on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Steiner between Grove and Hayes

Scott between Grove and Hayes

Street closures on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Divisadero between Grove and Oak

Street closures on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fell between Divisadero and Stanyan

Street closures on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Baker between Oak and Fell

Street closures on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cabrillo between 46th Ave. & La Playa

Balboa between 46th Ave. & Great Highway

Point Lobos between 48th Ave. & Great Highway

Finish Line Festival Area

Street closures on Saturday from 9 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m.

La Playa between Cabrillo and Fulton

Fulton, westbound, between Great Highway and 46th

Fulton, eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th

Lincoln Way between Great Highway and La Playa

Intersection closures at Lincoln Way:

Lower Great Highway

La Playa

Street closures on Saturday from 9 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m.

Great Highway between Sloat and JFK

Multiple entrances to Golden Gate Park for the race period

Muni Service Changes

Bay to Breakers will impact Muni routes across the city. Visit the SFMTA website here for more details.