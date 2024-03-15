To catch a speeder: 33 new speed cameras to be installed in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Speed cameras are coming to San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Los Angeles, Long Beach and Glendale as part of a five-year speed safety camera pilot.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has released 33 proposed San locations for those cameras in San Francisco. Those can be found here:

The cameras will be scattered across San Francisco's 49 square miles.

They're called speed safety cameras and they will automatically ticket you for speeding.

"I'm totally down for the speed cameras. I think the drivers are a little psycho on this street!," said Will Hicks, who bikes and walks in San Francisco.

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a 4-year-old and their parents near Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Hicks referring to an area on Bay Street near Van Ness Avenue. It's one of the proposed spots for a new speed camera.

"I think the drivers in this city in general just feel like they own the place and have gotten a little too, a little too over their skis when it comes to following the rules," said Hicks.

"People gunning it from one block to the other. You know they still hit a light and slow down, but there is really no reason to be going that fast in the city," said Nick Laquintano of San Francisco.

Yes, it seems that a lot of pedestrians we spoke with, love the plan.

"Some people go way too fast and it just leads to people cutting other people off and just kind of general stress," said Madison Bevilacqua of San Francisco.

A new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom allows the use of speed cameras to track drivers who are driving over the speed limit.

You won't be ticketed until you go 11 miles per hour over the speed limit, that will cost you $50. If you go over 16 miles over, that will cost you a $100, and at least 26 miles per hour over, will cost you $200.

"We're really excited about it, we think this can save lives! We're locating cameras outside of school sites, outside of parks, outside of senior centers, places where there are very vulnerable citizens that we absolutely want to protect," said Shannon Hake with the SFMTA.

But not everybody is fully into the idea.

"I think it would be a lot nicer if more resources went to more bigger problems. Personally when I walk outside, I don't think man I really wish that guy got a ticket for speeding," said Christian Turner of San Francisco.

"I understand it but the city is already expensive!" said Andrea Sparrock of San Francisco.

"And you feel like the city is just milking us for money?" we responded.

One San Jose community will be hosting a meeting Thursday to reinforce the city's message to slow down on streets.

"Yes! Milking us for money," said Sparrock who believes there are lots of San Francisco issues that need to be addressed foremost, like crime and potholes. She wants to know where this 'fine money' is going to go.

"Any fines associated with the program would go to additional traffic calming improvements throughout the city," said Hake.

As part of California Pedestrian Safety Month, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced plans to lower the speed limits in business activity districts, saying that every week two Oaklanders are killed or severely injured in traffic accidents.

At this point, officials say they still have to buy the cameras from a vendor so there is still work to be done before the fines are given. The goal is to have the cameras up by early 2025. Hake says that during the first 60 days of the program, only warnings will be given.

Those with the SFMTA say these are civil penalties, not moving violations, so they will not impact your vehicle registration. Fines will be issued to the owner of the vehicle, rather than the driver of the vehicle.

