Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a 4-year-old and their parents near Oracle Park in San Francisco.

4-year-old girl run over, killed by car while visiting San Francisco from out of town

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A chaotic, tragic scene at 4th and King in San Francisco Tuesday evening. SFPD says around 5:15 p.m., a 4-year-old girl being pushed in a stroller by her parents was hit and killed by a car.

Sanaz Tahernia, a former news anchor who lives nearby, was walking by right after the incident occurred.

"She was just life less and she just had blood everywhere. It was just so hard," Tahernia said.

The girl's father is said to be in critical condition, while her mother is uninjured.

Tahernia said they were both screaming while attempting to lift the car off of the little girl, along with help from others nearby.

"It was probably one of the most traumatizing things I've ever seen," she said.

Police say the family is visiting from out of town.

As for the driver, officers don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

MORE: Could Embarcadero become the next car-free zone in San Francisco?

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the crash.

"I am not able to speak to any detainment or arrest at this time. The driver is cooperating with our investigation," said Robert Rueca of SFPD.

Tuesday's incident is another tragedy on our streets that could have been avoided, says Robin Pam.

Pam is the founder of Kid Safe San Francisco. She says city leaders need to do more to stop pedestrian deaths on our roadways.

MORE: San Jose community renewing push to slow down to prevent traffic deaths

"Reducing the space for cars on our streets. Making the lanes narrower so that cars drive slower. Speed is really the number one factor in most incidents between pedestrians and vehicles," Pam said.

Tahernia tells us she's constantly worried about drivers in this area after having several close encounters herself.

She hopes more can be done.

"You can't rely on drivers to be aware, especially in this area, it's crazy."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live