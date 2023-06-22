San Jose community renewing push to slow down to prevent traffic deaths

One San Jose community will be hosting a meeting Thursday to reinforce the city's message to slow down on streets.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Speeding is the number one cause of fatal and severe injury crashes on San Jose streets. On Thursday, a neighborhood organization will be hosting a meeting to reinforce the city's message: slow down.

Juan Estrada is a volunteer for a neighborhood organization called District 5 United.

On Thursday, they'll be hosting a community meeting about the city's Vision Zero campaign.

"It's our way of amplifying their existing messaging," Estrada said.

Less than 48 hours ago, San Jose police responded to a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near Capitol Avenue and Alum Rock Avenue.

MORE: San Jose pedestrian death reminds leaders of increased importance for road safety

"No one plans to be in an accident, no one plans for the unexpected to happen yet it happens all the time," Estrada said.

In 2022, 670 people were killed or injured in speed related crashes in the city.

Colin Heyne, public information mnager with the city for the Department of Transportation said 'Slow Down, San Jose' is the message.

"A lot of people turns out, thinks speeding means zooming down the freeway whipping in and out of lanes doing something really reckless. But we're talking about going over 10 miles the speed limit and when you're driving a car more than 25 mph, it takes you about 30 feet to stop," Heyne said.

Vision Zero is about emphasizing that traffic deaths are preventable. The city says District 4 around Berryessa and District 5 in east San Jose have some of the most traffic deaths and severe injury crashes out of the 10 council districts.

"It becomes an equity issue, we know that in lower income neighborhoods there is more fatal and severe injury crashes compared to higher income areas in the city in general," Heyne said.

MORE: San Jose's pedestrian fatalities fewer in 2023 compared to last year

Thursday night's meeting at Alum Rock Library will be hybrid, both in-person and via Zoom. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

"We want this message to be accessible," Estrada said.

A registration link can be found on the District 5 United Facebook page here.

Estrada has lived in east San Jose his whole life, he wants safer city streets to be top of mind.

"If we can help reduce this and prevent people from being injured or killed and prevent that trauma for families then it's worth it," Estrada said.

Mayor Matt Mahan will be attending the meeting, but his focus will be providing an update on what passed in the budget process.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live