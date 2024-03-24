1 injured after car crashes into SF bus shelter, police say

A pedestrian was injured this weekend by a car that crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco, police said.

A pedestrian was injured this weekend by a car that crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco, police said.

A pedestrian was injured this weekend by a car that crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco, police said.

A pedestrian was injured this weekend by a car that crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A pedestrian was injured this weekend by a car that crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco, police said.

It happened at approximately 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the bus stop at Fulton Street and Park Presidio Boulevard, right across the street from Golden Gate Park.

Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene who transported the adult male to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

The car ended up on top of a "yield to pedestrians" sign.

This image shows a vehicle that crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Jen Nossokoff

This comes following a devastating crash when a 78-year-old woman crashed into a bus shelter in West Portal on March 16.

All four family members, the parents and two children were killed.

The driver of the West Portal crash, who was also injured, has not been formally charged, her lawyer said.

The image of the crash near Golden Gate Park was taken by San Francisco resident Jen Nossokoff. She released a statement writing:

"I'm broken that exactly one week after the horrific tragedy in West portal, I witnessed a man being put on a stretcher after suffering a head injury from yet another car crashing into people who were waiting at a bus stop. This time in my neighborhood. Four children have already died at the hands of traffic violence in San Francisco so far this year. It should go without saying that that is unacceptable. We need immediate action in both policy and design solutions. One of the simplest things we can do is put bollards up at bus stops, and we should start installing them tonight."

MORE: Infant's organs donated to save other children in need after entire family dies in SF crash

Family members say the organs of the youngest victim of San Francisco's West Portal crash, a three-month-old baby, were donated.

The adult male driver was cited on scene for multiple moving vehicle violations.

Police ask anyone with information to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Bay City News contributed to this report