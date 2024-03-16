1 child, 1 adult killed when SUV plows into SF West Portal bus shelter, SFFD says

Two people are dead and three others are injured following an accident in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood, authorities said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A tragic investigation is underway this weekend in San Francisco.

Two people are dead after a vehicle struck a bus shelter in the city's West Portal neighborhood. It happened around midday Saturday. Authorities say one of the victims was a child.

"I can tell you what happened was a real tragedy," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Breed spoke at the scene of the horrific crash, a bus stop on Ulloa Street and Lennox Way.

"A car going eastbound on Ulloa struck a bus shelter where four people were standing," Breed said.

The fire chief says two people were killed, an adult and a child.

"Obviously there were multiple calls to 911 so police and fire personnel worked together to treat all the victims and assess them. Unfortunately, two were really critical and there was no hope for them," said SFFD Chief Jeanine Nicholson.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including the driver of an SUV that struck the bus shelter. Authorities say at this point, it's unclear how the collision happened.

"We don't know if the driver had a medical emergency. That is all under investigation," Nicholson said.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The impact of the crash was so intense, it could be heard a half block away.

"I heard a really loud crash. I thought it was two trains colliding. A bunch of people went out and looked and said not to go out there because it was too gory," said restaurant employee, Lucy Bartlett.

The crash happened just feet from the entrance of the Muni West Portal station, which was closed during the investigation.

"We have a lot of shaken up people, including one of our Muni drivers and other people who saw this situation with folks trying to save their lives," said Breed.

The mayor says counselors from the city's Behavioral Health Department will be going to the neighborhood to speak with people who may have suffered trauma.

Nonprofit Walk San Francisco says it will hold a vigil for the victims on Monday, March 18, at the crash site at 5 p.m.

"These are the fifth and sixth pedestrian deaths in San Francisco in 2024; more than double at this time last year and the previous year," Walk SF said in a statement.

Data shows that 17 people were killed while walking in San Francisco in 2023, and pedestrians accounted for 65% of all traffic-related fatalities. Nationally, pedestrian deaths are at a 40-year historic high.

