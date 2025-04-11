A Sony Play Station 5 -- that usually costs $500 -- will now cost you $1,123.

Here's how Trump's tariffs on China could impact US families

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump raised tariffs on goods coming from China to 125%. Tariffs on goods from other countries have been put on hold for 90 days.

So many things we buy are made in China -- clothes, electronics, things made with plastic.

The big question on many minds - how much more could we pay in stores because of these tariffs and who is it going to hurt the most?

Look in your shopping bag and you'll probably find a lot of things made in China.

"This is a notebook I got. That is made is also made in China," said Evan Villar. Villar is an international student from the Philippines. He's trying to save every penny he can. Because of the trade war, prices could possibly surge on a lot of Chinese-made products. That's going to make it tougher for him to pay for things.

"I'm just a bit concerned - the fact that the tariffs are definitely going to have an effect on that," said Villar.

Walk inside a Target store and you'll find so many things made in China.

Umbrellas. Underwear. Socks. Cellphone covers. Headphones. Paper plates. Even Barbie - it's all made in China.

We checked on some Chinese made items to see how much more they could cost you. Everything coming from China is now being taxed at 125%.

Professor Olaf Groth is with the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

A Sony Play Station 5 -- that usually costs $500 -- will now cost you $623 more.

"I think parents are going to tell their children to wait," said Groth.

A child car seat imported from China -- that usually costs around $60 will now cost $70 more.

"I think that's one that's a necessity. Where families expecting families need to buy one. That's already cheapest in the market," said Groth.

Boots or shoes made in China that cost on average about $77 could see a $38 increase.

Tariffs are expected to bump up the cost almost everything made in China.

Some headphones made in China with a retail cost $19.99 will cost more.

"I'm sure that I will go to $30 or more," said Groth.

A box of plastic forks and spoons cost $4 a box will be more expensive.

"We're probably talking upwards of $7. That's giving importers some credit for trying to absorb the blow a little bit," said Groth.

A package of $6 compostable plates and bowls will cost you more too.

"It might mean you will have to roll out the expensive China because these paper palates are now too expensive to throw away after a single use," said Groth.

Groth said the tariffs on Chinese-made goods will really hit low-income families.

"The people who are in the lower percentile income in the United States, which will be a lot of hardship, and this will be inflationary for them. They will feel it in the pocketbook until this negotiation is over," said Groth.

Last year, China exported $463 billion worth of goods to the United States.

Economic experts say a 125% tariff on Chinese goods will significantly impact the U.S. economy; 73% of smartphones, 78% of laptops and 77% of toys come from China.