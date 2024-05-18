  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3-car crash in Antioch leaves 6 people hospitalized, CHP says

Bay City News logo
Sunday, May 19, 2024
3-car crash in Antioch leaves 6 people hospitalized, CHP says
A three-vehicle traffic collision on state Highway 4 in Antioch on Saturday afternoon left six people hospitalized.

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- A three-vehicle traffic collision on state Highway 4 in Antioch on Saturday afternoon left six people hospitalized.

Firefighters from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene in the westbound lanes of the highway near Somersville Road at 1:24 p.m., according to fire dispatch records.

Six ambulances were called to the scene.

CHP spokesman Officer Dan Gilmore said the injuries were all minor.

The crash remains under investigation, he said.

Westbound lanes were reopened after being closed for a short time.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW