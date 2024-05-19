Bay Area parties it up at Thrive City to celebrate new Golden State Valkyries WNBA team

The official community celebration for the Bay Area's newest WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries, took place at Thrive City Saturday in SF.

The official community celebration for the Bay Area's newest WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries, took place at Thrive City Saturday in SF.

The official community celebration for the Bay Area's newest WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries, took place at Thrive City Saturday in SF.

The official community celebration for the Bay Area's newest WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries, took place at Thrive City Saturday in SF.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, there was partying Saturday at Thrive City. This was the official community celebration for the Bay Area's newest WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries.

The team will play its games at Chase Center starting in 2025.

We spoke with fans who say the Valkyries are arriving at just the right time.

From the stage to the stands, there were nothing but big party vibes welcoming the Golden State Valkyries.

RELATED: The 'Valkyries': Golden State WNBA team announces official name and logo

"It's such a historic moment for women, and I'm so glad to be a part of it and be in the Bay for this," said Oakland resident Elisa Gomez.

The WNBA's newest expansion team was posting up at Thrive City on Saturday outside the Chase Center.

"I think women's sports is really having a re-emergence and that it's really popular for everybody, so it's not just the men," said Oakland resident Anna Frankel.

"I'm glad that women's sports is getting as much exposure as men's sport. With soccer having as much exposure as the men's, basketball is next," said Oakland resident Derrick Kirkpatrick.

Preparing the next generation of possible pros and fans alike.

RELATED: Warriors' goal for WNBA expansion team: 'We want to be the best'

"Just showing her that she can do anything. She can," said Hayward resident Moji Oladimeji, gesturing to her daughter. "Bringing a WNBA team to the Bay Area means a lot to be able to see her grow up and watch the stars on TV."

Fans were treated to special musical guests, food, games and more. And there was merch everywhere.

"I thought it was great that it actually has the Bay Bridge in it, because usually it's the Golden Gate, so it's really good to include the East Bay and other parts of the Bay Area," Frankel said.

"I think it's really beautiful that they'll play here. But they're headquartered in Oakland, because I feel right now Oakland is going through a transition period and they can be part of the vibrant re-emerging as well," said SF resident Ashley Budelli.

"We're all really excited for it, and we're all ready for it, and we're ready to support it and super excited it's coming next year," Gomez said.