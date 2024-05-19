Sonoma State holds graduation in wake of president's sudden departure

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, it was a week of controversy at Sonoma State University, culminated with commencement ceremonies Saturday.

It comes after the sudden retirement of President Mike Lee, after he was placed on leave by the CSU chancellor for reaching an agreement with pro-Palestinian student protestors without proper approval.

Hundreds of Sonoma State grads were rocking their caps and gowns during commencement ceremonies Saturday after a dramatic week on campus.

But Alex Grandison wasn't thinking about that.

"I'm here focusing on graduating today. It's about me, glad to have my dad here to see me graduate. That's more on my mind than the school," Grandison said.

Lee's retirement was announced Friday by CSU Chancellor Mildred Garcia, a day after she put him on leave for "insubordination" because of an agreement Lee made with pro-Palestinian student protesters who had occupied an encampment. Lee told them he would initiate an academic boycott of Israel among other things, which angered the Jewish community.

"There was no communication with the Jewish community and with Jewish students and faculty. It's like we didn't exist," said Rabbi George Gittleman from Congregation Shomrei Torah.

Students for Justice in Palestine held a silent protest during graduation for more than an hour, a line of police not letting the group approach the commencement stage.

Sonoma State's acting president acknowledged this week's controversy without mentioning Mike Lee by name.

"I also want to acknowledge this moment in time, where college campuses, including our own, have been places of social change. I'm proud of this university focusing today's attention on graduates and supporters," said SSU acting president Nathan Evans.

"I have mixed feelings right now," said B.D. White.

White says she refused to shake hands with the acting president after getting her diploma. She supports Mike Lee.

"Thank you for taking a stand President Lee. I hope you enjoy your retirement and thank you for doing the right thing," White said.

Activist Susan Lamont was standing with a sign supporting Lee.

"Universities today are corporately owned, as far as their investments go. This is an example how you cannot deviate," Lamont said.

Last weekend, pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted UC Berkeley's graduation ceremony.

Saturday's SSU graduation saw no delays but lots of pomp and circumstance.