San Francisco's unhoused tent count hits 5-year low, Mayor Breed says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's effort to reduce homelessness appears to be making some progress. New numbers are out, and Mayor London Breed says the city's homeless tent count has fallen to a new five-year low.

"I'm noticing, I'll tell you that I'm noticing," said Mayor Breed.

Breed hopes others are noticing too -- fewer homeless tents around San Francisco.

"We've seen a 41% reduction in tent encampments on the streets of San Francisco," said Breed.

Breed says the latest tally in April counted 360 tents and structures - down from 609 tents counted July of 2023. She says it's a five-year low.

"I'm very encouraged what this means for our city, looking for more momentum getting people off the streets and into housing, more importantly not allowing those who refuse service to continue to take over the streets of San Francisco," said Breed.

"I think, in general, the city is moving in a positive direction," said Lucian Szymikewicz.

Szymikewicz says he's noticed a change.

"I have noticed fewer tents," he said.

Others - not so much.

"Only when there's a visitor or head of state, that's the only time streets have been clean," said Marilyn Cooper.

The new data comes amid the city's ongoing legal battle with the Coalition on Homelessness over encampment clearing protocols, during which a federal judge issued an injunction which sets guidelines for the city's approach to clearing encampments.

"The city continues to focus on tents - those aren't human beings," said Jennifer Friedenbach from Coalition on Homelessness.

Friedenbach says the city's effort is flawed.

"Having a big operation for the police pushing people from block to block, making it more difficult to get folks off the streets is a waste of money that could be spent on actual solutions," said Friedenbach.

It's unclear how an upcoming Supreme Court ruling on how the cities can clear homeless camps could impact the city's effort.

"I hope we don't go backwards. We need laws on the books, we need the ability to enforce these laws," said Breed.

