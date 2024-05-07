It is the 17th traffic related death in San Jose of 2024, police say

Bicyclist dies after driver runs red light, hits truck near a San Jose high school, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say a bicyclist was killed in a major crash on Tuesday just outside Andrew Hill High School in San Jose.

SJPD says a red Chevy Silverado truck speeding westbound ran a red light and hit a bicyclist. The red truck then hit a white Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

"That red vehicle collided with a bicyclist and then collided with another white truck that was travelling northbound on Capitol Expressway and they had the green.," SJPD Sgt. Jorge Garibay said. "The bicyclist, unfortunately sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police say the suspect driver of the red Chevy truck attempted to flee the scene, but was shortly apprehended by a good Samaritan until police arrived.

The driver was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a privately manufactured firearm, SJPD said.

The accident happened at Senter Road and E. Capitol Expressway just before 7:30 a.m.

It is the 17th traffic related death in San Jose of 2024.

The driver of the white truck was also injured in the crash, but the adult man survived.

The driver of the red truck driver tried to run, but was arrested, police said.

"The driver of the red truck did try to flee at some point," Sgt. Garibay said. "They were taken into custody, I do not know the circumstances on what they were wanted for or who took them into custody just yet."

An official with the East Side Union High School District says no students were involved in the deadly crash.

The investigation had led to multiple road closures due to the size of the investigation given the amount of vehicles hit during the accident, police say.

It significantly impacted traffic until the roads were cleared at least 5 hours after the initial crash.

Senter Road and Capitol Expressway are identified as dangerous corridors in San Jose due to the amount of lanes and the high speeds drivers use. Sadly, Tuesday's deadly crash serves as a reminder.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple charges, police said.