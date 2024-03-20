Woman arrested after elderly pedestrian killed in San Jose DUI crash, CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A woman was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal DUI collision with a pedestrian on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 9:15 p.m., CHP officers responded to a call about the collision north of McKee Road and discovered that a 25-year-old San Jose resident was driving north on Highway 101 in a 2011 Toyota Camry in the HOV lane when she allegedly hit an elderly pedestrian.

The victim, a man whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who the CHP said was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, is being held at the Santa Clara County jail on $175,00 bail, according to jail records.

When the woman allegedly hit the man, there was also a 3-year-old boy in the car with her, according to CHP officials.

Editorial Note: ABC7 omitted the name of the suspect since she has not been formally charged