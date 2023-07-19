SJPD says a driver hit a baby, a woman, and a second juvenile at an intersection, killing the infant and sending the other two to the hospital.

Infant killed, woman and other juvenile hospitalized in San Jose pedestrian crash, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An infant has died after a driver crashed into three pedestrians in San Jose, police say.

SJPD says they responded before midnight late Tuesday at King Rd. and Ocala Ave. on the city's east side.

Police say a driver hit the baby, a woman, and a second juvenile at the intersection.

The infant died on-scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not currently detailing the relationship between the three.

They say the driver remained on scene.

San Jose police say this marks the 26th fatal collision and 27th traffic death of the year.

While we don't yet know what led up to the crash, the city and SJPD have long said speeding is the number one cause of fatal and severe injury crashes on San Jose streets.

San Jose's Vision Zero Task Force focuses its efforts on reducing traffic deaths and injuries.

Last year was particularly bad with 670 people injured in speeding-related crashes.

58 people were reported killed or severely injured in 2022.

