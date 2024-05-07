San Francisco kicks off Small Business Week with a focus on 'makers'

San Francisco kicked off Small Business Week with a focus on celebrating "makers" -- establishments that create their goods or services in the city.

San Francisco kicked off Small Business Week with a focus on celebrating "makers" -- establishments that create their goods or services in the city.

San Francisco kicked off Small Business Week with a focus on celebrating "makers" -- establishments that create their goods or services in the city.

San Francisco kicked off Small Business Week with a focus on celebrating "makers" -- establishments that create their goods or services in the city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An exciting week in San Francisco kicked off with a burst of energy Monday night. Hundreds coming out to Pier 70 to launch the city's Small Business Week.

"Hundreds of businesses are partaking. Doing their own special things, special codes, offerings, bars, food, et cetera," said Rodney Fong of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

That includes Brian Madden, whose art studio was one of the places highlighted at the event.

"I really feel this place is built on small businesses. And it feels great to be a part of that," Madden said.

The theme of this year's Small Business week is "makers" - or establishments that actually create their goods or services here in the city.

MORE: SF launches Downtown First Thursdays to attract visitors, boost businesses

Madden says while San Francisco is known primarily for its tech sector, it's small business scene is thriving.

He showed off some of his studios recent work, including trophies created for professional football players.

"EA Sports reached out and was like, 'Hey can you do that similar type of thing but for our NFL players?' And so I got to make awards for people like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey," he said.

Other businesses here say just being in San Francisco is a boon for them.

Jordan Schuetz runs SF Game Development, which helps video game designers get their games started.

MORE: SF mayor proposing plan to create CA's 1st 'entertainment zone' allowing street alcohol sales

He says the concentration of highly innovative and creative people here is something that can't be found many other places.

"The developers that are working at these big tech companies, on the side they're working on building their passion projects and their video games and they're raising funding here," Schuetz said.

Mayor London Breed says she's working with the elected leaders to make sure the city does its part to help.

Trying to create more small businesses and investment in San Francisco.

"We have a first year free program where we waive all city fees from anyone opening a brick and mortar business. We see so many makers finally get a chance to open a storefront in San Francisco," Breed said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

.