Oakland Coliseum DMV temporarily closed due to damage from copper wire theft

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The DMV office at the Oakland Coliseum has been temporarily shut down due to copper wire theft that caused flooding damage. That damage is forcing customers to visit other already busy DMVs ahead of the May 7 Real ID deadline.

Rachael Robinson, who lives in Oakland, was one of the hundreds in line at the Claremont DMV in Oakland. Some waiting for around three hours.

"Everyone is standing everywhere. It doesn't look like anyone is going to get out of there," says Oakland resident, Rachael Robinson.

Since the Oakland Coliseum DMV location is temporarily closed, people are going to other offices.

"I think I was like (number) 140 when I got here and that was before this line came around the corner. That's a nice long wait. It's ridiculous as hell. But what we are going to do about it," says Michael Diggs, also and Oakland resident.

In a statement to ABC7 News, the DMV says staff notice flooding in the office from a leak in the ceiling on Monday. Through further investigation, they "discovered theft of wiring, among other vandalism, that rendered the HVAC system and light poles in the parking lot inoperable."

"As many people that need the DMV, that's the last place you want to go and commit any type of thing. that is just wrong. I don't know what Oakland is coming to," says Robinson.

DMV expects the coliseum location to be closed for at least four to five months. They are encouraging people to use online services. The staff has been moved temporarily to other East Bay and San Francisco locations.

ABC7 News reported a similar incident that happened in 2018. Thieves stole $50 worth of copper tubing.

Some of the other East Bay DMV locations include Concord and Hayward. But this closure comes at a time when the rush is on for residents to get the new California Real ID.

"I'm getting a new ID. I'm starting a new job next week. So, I need to get a new ID," explains Oakland resident Kiara Taylor, who was also in line.

Interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins did not respond to a request for comment. But on social media, he posted that he will work with police and the Alameda County District Attorney's office to ensure those responsible are held accountable. Adding: "There is no place in Oakland for this kind of brazen criminal activity."