SF launches Downtown First Thursdays to attract visitors, boost businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From the stages to the food trucks, San Francisco took another step towards a comeback Thursday night with its first Downtown First Thursdays.

"Make it feel like there are actually things that are happening in downtown San Francisco and make us think of a future in this city, that gives us hope," said San Francisco resident, Kenny Green.

Thursday night's kickoff marked the first of many block parties in the SoMa District, scheduled for the first Thursday of each month. "It's a fun vibe and it's nice to see a lot of the stores I see at other events, and the food smells great," said San Francisco resident, Neeti Ganjur.

"San Franciscans need to remember we are great at throwing a party and celebrating; getting people back to downtown," said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey. "Hopefully this is the kind of thing that makes people who have the option of working from home or commuting want to come downtown and that's good for our businesses."

"Even if people come downtown to work they leave as soon as it's done, so it's fun to have something nearby for all the coworkers and friends to join up and enjoy time together downtown," said San Francisco resident Mary Keenan.

And for business owners like jeweler Meghan Zore, the event is a welcome sight.

"I mean they're expecting 10,000 people tonight - that's amazing on a Thursday," Zore. "San Francisco in my mind is hope. San Francisco is change. We're going through a transition period, but all that means is an opportunity for new stuff to bloom."

