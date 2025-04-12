SJ launching 'Saturday Night Lights' pilot program in efforts to reduce teen gang violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Law enforcement in San Jose hope soccer can be part of the solution to a rise in gang violence.

Two school gyms will be open in the evenings so middle and high schoolers can have a safe space to play.

On Friday afternoon, the San Jose Earthquakes along with the city and other community partners, held a press conference at Leyva Middle School to present 'Saturday Night Lights.'

Robert Davis, VP Community Relations with the San Jose Earthquakes, said playing sports can be transformative.

"So I'm a San Francisco boy from the Sunset District, and so I played football. Power football ran by the San Francisco Seahawks at Kimbell field and it taught me discipline, teamwork. I think the lessons that I learned there I quite literally use every single day," Davis said.

This 10-week pilot program allows girls and boys to learn skills, play games and be in a positive environment.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said this comes during a time where gangs are growing more visible.

"There is an uptick in gang activity. Four of the six murders here in San Jose have been gang related," Rosen.

In February, a 13-year-old boy was accused of stabbing a 15-year-old to death at Santana Row.

San Jose police said Monday that five people were arrested in the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old David Gutierrez at Santana Row.

In another case just last week, San Jose police announced the arrest of eight men from Monterey and Sacramento, who are accused of shooting 27-year-old Wilson Martinez-Vasquez to death in January. Police said Martinez-Vasguez was a random target.

"I want to look at the number of criminal events are, in the areas around where we do these programs, at the time we're doing these programs so I'd like to see at the time kids are playing soccer, there's less criminal activity in the area," Rosen said.

If this pilot program does succeed, officials hope to scale it and bring it to other schools in San Jose.

Eighth grader Heaven Taamu-hall said this sport will give her an opportunity to connect with others.

"Cause I get to form new relationships with people like I haven't talked to before, and like I can get closer to the friends I already have," Taamu-hall said.

Davis said the thing that has blown him away - is the level of collaboration.

"This project has brought together literally dozens of community members. And one of the things I found was that so many of our community members who are in this public and private spaces are from these communities. They share that and it means a lot to them," Davis said.

San Jose City Councilmember Domingo Candelas was born and raised in the district.

Candelas said when he was a kid he had the opportunity to play in a city sponsored youth basketball league.

"That opportunity to engage, and for the first time do something to you know essentially keep me busy and have something to do on a Friday night really changed my life," Candelas said.

Captain Zuniga with the San Jose Police Department grew up down the street. He shared a few words from Chief Paul Joseph.

"Our hope, is that by involving department members, like our men's soccer team, we'll be able to build lasting relationships with communities across the city of San Jose," Zuniga said.

Saturday Night Lights is modeled after a similar program in New York. There, they've been able to expand this program to 136 school gyms.