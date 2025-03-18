1 teen suspect involved in deadly Valentine's Day stabbing at SJ's Santana Row released from custody

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Family and friends of 15-year-old David Gutierrez, killed in a Valentine's Day stabbing in San Jose's Santana Row, rallied for justice outside of the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall ahead of a court hearing for three of the five suspects involved in his case.

According to David's family who sat in on Tuesday's hearing, one of the three 16-year-old suspects involved in this case, was let out on an ankle monitor on Tuesday.

The two other 16-year-old teens seen by a judge Tuesday will remain in custody.

Family and friends of 15-year-old David Gutierrez are now not only calling for all five suspects to remain in custody, but they want to see strong punishments, regardless of their age.

"David was the victim of a random attack, simply because he wanted to be festive and wear red clothing like most of us did on Valentine's Day. If they're willing to pick out someone unknown and random in a crowd, then everyone is at risk, everyone in our community," Diana Gutierrez, David's Aunt said.

Family and friends of David's are urging the courts for a strong penalty.

Last month, the San Jose Police Chief suggested it's possible the 13-year-old suspected of stabbing and killing David could face six to eight months at a juvenile ranch program.

He's one of five suspects 18 and under charged in the assault.

"What is more enraging to know is that the 13-year-old that committed the murder by stabbing my baby brother, will most likely only serve six to eight months in an open ranch facility, that should be infuriating to all parents and all members of our community," Gutierrez said.

Prosecutors told ABC7 on Tuesday that nothing has been decided yet and no official rulings have been made by a judge, though in California, only teens 16-years-old or older can be transferred to adult court.

"It makes no sense for juveniles to be excluded from proper punishment, if California law changes to allow for longer, more appropriate sentences, and for the teens involved to be tried as adults for adult crimes they've committed, this would help prevent the recruitment of our youth by vicious gang organizations," Gutierrez said.

The family, now calling on the community to sign a petition that all attackers involved in David's death, be tried as adults.

As for the 13-year-old stabbing suspect, he was not in court on Tuesday, but is still in custody at the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

He has not made a plea yet, though the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says that hearing will likely happen next week.

The 18-year-old suspect, Emanuel Sanchez-Damian, was denied bail by a judge last week.