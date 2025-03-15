18-year-old suspect involved in fatal Valentine's Day stabbing at San Jose's Santana Row denied bail

Emanuel Sanchez-Damian, 18, was denied bail as he awaits trial for his suspected involvement in a deadly Valentine's Day Santana Row stabbing.

Emanuel Sanchez-Damian, 18, was denied bail as he awaits trial for his suspected involvement in a deadly Valentine's Day Santana Row stabbing.

Emanuel Sanchez-Damian, 18, was denied bail as he awaits trial for his suspected involvement in a deadly Valentine's Day Santana Row stabbing.

Emanuel Sanchez-Damian, 18, was denied bail as he awaits trial for his suspected involvement in a deadly Valentine's Day Santana Row stabbing.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The lone adult suspect involved in an assault against 15-year-old David Gutierrez in Santana Row last month was denied bail Friday.

He was one of five total suspects in a case that ultimately ended in the tragic death of Gutierrez.

Eighteen-year-old Emanuel Sanchez-Damian faced a judge in a bail hearing that would have allowed him to avoid pre-trial detention.

Ahead of the hearing and in front of the Hall of Justice, there were calls for justice for David Gutierrez. He is the 15-year-old victim of the deadly stabbing at Santana Row on Valentine's Day.

Family, friends and loved ones urged the courts to keep the five suspects in custody.

RELATED: 5 suspected gang members arrested in fatal stabbing of 15-year-old at Santana Row, SJPD says

"It's a statement to protect the community from the violent, criminal street gangs that are in our community," said Santa Clara Co. Deputy District Attorney Daisy Atlamore. "Their hearts are broken, our hearts are broken, the community's hearts are broken over these senseless, horrific, horrible crimes."

A 13-year-old was charged with Guttierrez' murder, but three 16-year-olds and Sanchez-Damian are also suspects in the assault.

Sanchez-Damian appeared in court Friday, facing charges for two robberies and assaults occurring on Feb. 14, as well as participation in a criminal street gang and gang conspiracy.

His attorney, Renee Hessling, sought bail, claiming her client was not responsible or liable for Gutierrez' death. But, the judge said the inherent nature of gangs is to commit crimes and that poses a threat to the community.

Sanchez-Damian was denied bail.

RELATED: 'At a complete loss': Family members react to killing of 15-year-old at Santana Row in San Jose

"The law and the facts in this case permit pre-trial detention and, yes, the judge found by clear and convincing evidence--which is a very high standard--that the people have shown that evidence for pre-trial detention," Altamore said.

Hessling told us in a statement, "While disappointed in today's ruling, I will continue to fight for Emanuel to ensure he is not wrongfully blamed or convicted for any crime he did not commit."

As of now, the other suspects' cases are being handled in the juvenile justice system and Gutierrez' family hopes they are held properly accountable.

They chose not to speak due to fears of retaliation.

However, in a statement they, called on the justice system to "try any minor that commits a violent act, such as murder, as an adult, so that we can send a clear message to the gang leaders who are recruiting them and using them as tools for violence: this will not be tolerated." So no family has to suffer this kind of heartbreak again.