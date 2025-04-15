Final day of voting underway in Oakland special election to pick new mayor

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose a new mayor in a special election marked by growing frustration over a city leadership vacuum, budget woes, and a public safety crisis.

The special election was set in motion after former Mayor Sheng Thao was recalled last year.

As Oakland gears up to choose its next leader, experts say the new mayor will have limited tools under the city charter - its governing document.

All morning Tuesday, voters have been dropping their ballots off and voting in-person. They are hoping for a positive change in leadership for Oakland.

One of the candidates, former City Councilmember Loren Taylor cast his ballot Tuesday morning at the Eastmont Town Center.

This is Taylor's second time running for mayor. He was edged out by Thao in the 2022 election but is just one of nine candidates now on the ranked-choice ballot.

His main opposition is former Congresswoman Barbara Lee. The two have raised the most money by far.

Both have been busy canvassing Oakland neighborhoods all day yesterday and Tuesday morning, making their final plea to voters.

Also on the ballot is electing a new District 2 council member. Former Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas vacated her seat after she was elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

Measure A is also on the ballot, which would increase Oakland's sales tax by half a percent to 10.75%.

That could mean $30 million annually for the city and leaders say the measure would help solve the growing budget deficit.