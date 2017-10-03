LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Family confirms wife of San Francisco police officer killed in Las Vegas

Relatives have confirmed a Novato mother was among the victims killed in the attack in Las Vegas. (Facebook)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Relatives have confirmed a Novato mother was among the victims killed in the attack in Las Vegas.

Stacee Etcheber is the wife of San Francisco Police Officer Vinnie Etcheber. She was last seen amid the chaos of Sunday's shooting. She didn't have her phone or ID on her.

"They tried to take cover behind a steel barrier partition he had pushed his wife underneath it," said Al Etcheber, Vinnie's brother.

By phone, Al said in between the first and second round of shots,Vinnie told his wife and two other friends to run for it.

"He stood back, he stood back to help those victims that were shot and he stuck with them, he stuck with them all the way to the hospital," said Al in reference to his brother's heroic actions.

When Officer Etcheber circled back to find his wife but everything was closed off.

The couple has a 10-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

Her brother in law just posted a message on Facebook:

"It's with a heavy heart and deep sorrow, Stacee Etcheber has passed away. Please pray for our family during this difficult time. She leaves behind two adoring beautiful children and an amazing husband. Thank you to everyone for all the support in this past few days.
We will dearly miss you......."

