  • LIVE VIDEO Special report on deadly Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

VIDEO: Brother-in-law: 'Stacee Etcheber's spirit will be missed dearly'

EMBED </>More Videos

The brother of a San Francisco officer whose wife was killed in the Las Vegas shooting spoke during a press conference Tuesday saying, "Stacee was a charismatic person. Her spirit will be missed dearly." (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The brother of a San Francisco officer whose wife was killed in the Las Vegas shooting spoke during a press conference Tuesday saying, "Stacee was a charismatic person. Her spirit will be missed dearly."

Relatives confirmed Tuesday morning Stacee Etcheber, the wife of San Francisco Police Officer Vinnie Etcheber, was among the victims killed in the massacre.

Click here to read the full story.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mass shootinglas vegaslas vegas mass shootingu.s. & worldshootingshooting rampagemissing personSFPDSan FranciscoLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Las Vegas tragedy hits Bay Area, SFPD family
Wife of SF cop missing after Vegas shooting
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Number to call to check on loved ones in Las Vegas
How to help Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
SoCal man shot in neck while saving strangers in Vegas shooting
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
SoCal man shot in neck while saving strangers in Vegas shooting
How to help Las Vegas
Trump visits Puerto Rico, says 'they have to give us more help'
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas
Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Show More
Police: 2-year-old dead after father steals speakers, crashes
Netflix customers urged to beware of phishing scam
Twin sisters shot in Las Vegas recount how they survived
Watch out for fake news about Las Vegas massacre
Vegas hospitals overwhelmed as dozens killed, hundreds wounded
More News
Top Video
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
SoCal man shot in neck while saving strangers in Vegas shooting
Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas
Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
More Video