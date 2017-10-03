SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The brother of a San Francisco officer whose wife was killed in the Las Vegas shooting spoke during a press conference Tuesday saying, "Stacee was a charismatic person. Her spirit will be missed dearly."
Relatives confirmed Tuesday morning Stacee Etcheber, the wife of San Francisco Police Officer Vinnie Etcheber, was among the victims killed in the massacre.
