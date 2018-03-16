Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave

Family and friends of 65-year-old Tom Mullarkey hope somebody remembers seeing his bright blue snowsuit Wednesday and have information that will help bring him home. (KGO-TV)

Elissa Harrington
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
Family and friends of 65-year-old Tom Mullarkey hope somebody remembers seeing his bright blue snowsuit Wednesday and have information that will help bring him home.

The Richmond man has been missing since Wednesday. He went skiing at Bear Valley Mountain Resort around 10:30 a.m. and was last seen taking the big ski lift to the top of the mountain. He never returned to the family's cabin in Arnold.

His niece, Andrea Mullarkey, says he was skiing alone and may have been in the backcountry. "There's a lot of country out there and it's really hard to get around in this weather but we're really hopeful because we know he's smart and has experience and there are lots of people out looking," she said.

She calls her uncle an experienced skier. He also knows how to make a snow cave. "He has a really good head on his shoulders. He knows a lot about being outdoors."
