SKIING

Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe

The Alpine County Sheriff's Office says an active search is underway for a skier from Richmond who was reported missing near Tahoe on Wednesday. (Alpine County Sheriff's Office)

BEAR VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Alpine County Sheriff's Office says an active search is underway for a skier from Richmond who was reported missing near Tahoe on Wednesday.

On March 14 at 11:30 p.m., officials say Jane Drummond-Mullarkey reported that her husband, Thomas Mullarkey, had not returned to their cabin in Arnold after a day of skiing at the Bear Valley Mountain Resort in Alpine County.

RELATED: Family says missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave

Sheriff's officials say the 65-year-old's car was found at the resort. But due to extreme avalanche danger, they were not able to initiate search efforts.

The next day, at about 7 a.m., members of Calaveras County Search and Rescue, Alpine County Search and Rescue, resort ski patrol, and Sheriff's Office personnel started searching for Mullarkey.

RELATED: 4 killed, 14 others trapped in recent snowstorms at California ski resorts

An Air National Guard and California Highway Patrol Helicopter were deployed as well, but were grounded almost immediately upon arriving at Bear Valley due to low visibility, wind, and snow. Search conditions continue to be very hazardous due to extreme avalanche conditions.

The missing skier is a white male, 5' 8" tall, approximately 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He's known to be an advanced skier and in good health.

If anyone has information that may lead to determining his whereabouts, please call Undersheriff Spencer Case at (530) 694-2231 ex: 357.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

