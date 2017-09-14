The San Mateo County District Attorney says 25-year-old Sarah Lockner is facing attempted murder and felony child endangerment charges after she allegedly tried to kill her newborn baby."This goes contrary to the most basic instinct a human being can have that is the maternal instinct to take care of one's own child," said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.Lockner delivered a baby boy Labor Day inside a Redwood City McDonald's bathroom where she worked.An employee the DA is calling a reliable witness reported the following:"Looked over the top of the stall saw her with the newborn boy pushing it on the back into the toilet water. She said do not call the police," said Wagstaffe.Lockner lived in Redwood City with her boyfriend.Off camera, a woman identifying herself as the boyfriend's cousin tells ABC7 News the couple has another son approximately 2.5 to 3 years old. Also that no one knew Lockner was pregnant with him either.At a Mountain View home where Lockner used to live a woman identifying herself as Lockner's Aunt tells ABC7 News Lockner gave birth to her first son inside the bathroom at the home. The shocked family called 911.She describes Lockner as fun loving, young minded and at times naive.The DA says there's evidence the crime was premeditated."We have some evidence that has been collected that she did indeed know she was pregnant on that day when she went there and this was not a surprise," said Wagstaffe.The newborn baby is now out of a medically induced coma and stable but it's unknown whether he will have any neurological damage.Lockner is being held on $11 Million bail.