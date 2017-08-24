FAMILY & PARENTING

Touching photo shows daughter helping father in wheelchair view eclipse

EMBED </>More Videos

"It was pretty special he got to see it and we got to see it together." - Hedy Morrison (Molly Morrison)

The Great American Eclipse was a sight to behold across the nation, but for one family the eclipse allowed for a special father-daughter moment.

Hedy Morrison, 66, was able to help her elderly father view the eclipse by tilting his wheelchair back into her lap. The family got to view the eclipse with four generations all together in Nashville.

Morrison's father, Will Roberts, was able to view the eclipse after celebrating his 93rd birthday on August 17.

"It was unbelievable," Morrison told ABC News. "It was pretty special he got to see it and we got to see it together."

She is grateful for the opportunity to take care of her father after he had done so at one point in her life. Twenty years ago, Morrison had lost her husband in a car accident. She was left with five children, and her father was there to take care of her.

Roberts had suffered a stroke four years ago, leaving him unable to talk. Hedy's daughter Molly told ABC that her mother has put her grandfather to bed almost every night since he had a stroke.

"It was really joyful for us," said Hedy Morrison. "We yelled and cheered because it was so much more than I ever thought it would be. It blew me away it really did. It was a neat thing to experience as a first for both of us."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyweathereclipsefeel good
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Back-to-school countdown checklist
VIDEO: Deported Oakland family arrives in Mexico
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
California's Flags Great America breaks ground on new roller coaster
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball prize
'Cheers' actor Jay Thomas is dead at 69
100 feral cats found at rural property in Santa Cruz's Boulder Creek
Presidio businesses make plans ahead of Patriot Prayer Rally
CA Supreme Court approves change to death penalty
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Navy suspends search for missing sailors from USS McCain
Harvey expected to make landfall as a major hurricane
Show More
SJSU professor accused of sexual harassment won't teach
2 girls from Lake Tahoe located safe after being reported missing
White House shows off the newly renovated West Wing
Trump retweets meme of his blocking Obama, labeled the 'best eclipse ever'
103-year-old woman becomes US citizen in Calif.
More News
Top Video
Hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball prize
Navy suspends search for missing sailors from USS McCain
White House shows off the newly renovated West Wing
Presidio businesses make plans ahead of Patriot Prayer Rally
More Video