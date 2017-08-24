The Great American Eclipse was a sight to behold across the nation, but for one family the eclipse allowed for a special father-daughter moment.
Hedy Morrison, 66, was able to help her elderly father view the eclipse by tilting his wheelchair back into her lap. The family got to view the eclipse with four generations all together in Nashville.
Morrison's father, Will Roberts, was able to view the eclipse after celebrating his 93rd birthday on August 17.
"It was unbelievable," Morrison told ABC News. "It was pretty special he got to see it and we got to see it together."
She is grateful for the opportunity to take care of her father after he had done so at one point in her life. Twenty years ago, Morrison had lost her husband in a car accident. She was left with five children, and her father was there to take care of her.
Roberts had suffered a stroke four years ago, leaving him unable to talk. Hedy's daughter Molly told ABC that her mother has put her grandfather to bed almost every night since he had a stroke.
"It was really joyful for us," said Hedy Morrison. "We yelled and cheered because it was so much more than I ever thought it would be. It blew me away it really did. It was a neat thing to experience as a first for both of us."
